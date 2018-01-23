Dump truck driver charged after wreck near Snow's Cut Bridge

A dump truck ended up on its side after a two-vehicle wreck near Snow Cut's Bridge Tuesday morning. (Source: WECT)

According to Trooper J.E. Moore with the State Highway Patrol, a dump truck driven by Kenneth Leonard Mills, 65, of Leland, was traveling southbound on Carolina Beach Road around 7:30 a.m.

Mills reportedly failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with River Road and struck another vehicle. The overturned dump truck was filled with dirt, which spilled over the roadway as a result of the wreck.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Mills was charged with failure to stop for a red light.

