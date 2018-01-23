Clinton football coach Bob Lewis announces retirement

Longtime Clinton football head coach Bob Lewis has announced his retirement.

Lewis spent the majority of his 41-year coaching career with the Dark Horses, guiding the program to four state championships and six finals appearances.

He won his first state title while at East Bladen in the early 70's. Lewis also spent six seasons at Pender before joining the Clinton program as an assistant. He added stops at Whiteville and Harrells Christian Academy where he added an 8-man football N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association title to his resume.

