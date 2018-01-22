Wilmington actor stars alongside John Malkovich in new movie

An actor from Wilmington recently worked alongside John Malkovich.

Myke Holmes, who is also a faculty member in the UNCW Department of Theatre, landed a role in Mile 22.

Holmes is calling it “an extraordinary way to start off 2018!”

In a post on Facebook, Holmes wrote about a story he shared with Malkovich while on the set.

“Yes, I got to act with a genius I’ve been watching my whole life!” Holmes wrote. “I even told him the story about when I was in college at UNCW and had to do a scene from Sam Shepard’s “True West” for my acting class. I was totally unprepared so I watched the video taped recording of him and Gary Sinise doing the same scene. I watched it over and over until I had the scene down. Nevertheless, my acting teacher, Dr. Renee Vincent, didn’t see it the same way. She wasn’t having any of that crap. She let me have it. One of the best lessons I ever learned… Do the work. Do your own work.”

Mile 22 is filming in Atlanta and also stars Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rousey.

According to industry reports, the film is an action movie that follows a CIA field officer and police officer who are forced to work together to confront violent political corruption.

