Substance abuse treatment center expands to help more patients

A substance abuse treatment center will soon have space to treat more patients.

Lifeline Treatment Center in Wilmington is moving to the Oleander Business Center in February and plans to double the size of its current building on Avondale Avenue.

CEO Alexander Lind said the phones have been ringing off the hook over the past few months with people who want help from the outpatient program. Lind said the smaller building can only hold 11 patients, which means many others are turned away.

“Watching our CEOs manage and having to turn away people, it’s been disheartening, particularly for our CEOs who want very much to help individuals. That’s why they got into the business,” counselor Tammy McDonald said. “So, to be able to watch them get into a position that they can actually expand and take on more individuals, it’s encouraging. I’m more excited for the individuals who are seeking treatment.”

According to Lind, the new facility will be open for expanded hours, and new services like family counseling massage therapy, mock interviews, psychiatric evaluations and more will be offered.

Right now, Lifeline offers what it calls real life recovery tools, like resume writing and help finding jobs.

“The new office building will offer a lot more space for families to come in and receive counseling with the counselor with their loved one as a whole," Lind said. "The program isn’t just for the individual. It affects the entire family, this disease of addiction.”

“I’m most excited about it being able to incorporate the families," McDonald said. "We do a lot of work with our families, but to be able to bring them on site in the facility, to be able to teach them, work with them directly, helping them understand their loved one’s disease, with this being a family disease, it’s so important that everyone is a part of it.”

Currently, Lifeline only treats men and the program is geared toward men’s issues related to substance abuse, according to Lind. With the move, he said more than 30 patients, including women, can be treated at one time.

Lind said more counselors will also be hired.

