Wilmington holds 56th National Sweet Potato Convention

The 56th National Sweet Potato Convention is currently being held in Wilmington.

The convention started Sunday and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 23.

About 500 members and exhibitors are attending this year's convention.

Events are being held at the Wilmington Convention Center, the Hilton Wilmington Riverside and the New Embassy Suites in downtown Wilmington.

“We are excited to welcome the National Sweet Potato Convention to Wilmington,” states John Sneed, vice-president of sales & services for the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau. "The National Sweet Potato Council was great to work with, and we look forward to many more national groups in bringing their conventions to our area.”

This is the first year this convention has been held in Wilmington. The events organizer says it is fitting because North Carolina has been ranked the number one sweet potato producing state since 1971.

Events at the convention include a tradeshow, professional development classes, a special cooking demonstration with celebrity chef Vivian Howard and much more.

