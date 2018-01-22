Southport police searching for two women suspected of larceny

The suspects are operating this vehicle, according to police. (Source: Southport Police Department)

Pictured are two women suspected of larceny at the Southport Walmart. (Source: Southport Police Department)

Southport police need the public's help to identify two people who allegedly stole items from the Southport Walmart.

Two females are suspected of taking items from the Walmart without paying for them on Jan. 9. They were operating the vehicle in the pictures attached to this story.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Sgt. Kevin Long of the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911.

