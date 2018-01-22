Man who allegedly beat dog to death set to appear in court

A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large 8.0-magnitude quake off Alaska.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large 8.0-magnitude quake off Alaska.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.More >>
Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.More >>