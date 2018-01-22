Three-month drug investigation leads to 5 arrests in New Hanover County

Five people have been arrested after a three-month New Hanover County Sheriff's Office drug investigation.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, Anthony Brown, Lavon Lord, Nealon McNair and Tierra Howard were all arrested at a residence on McMillan Avenue and William Pollock was arrested on St. John's Court in Wilmington last week.

Brewer said 550 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, three pounds of marijuana and three firearms were seized along with drug paraphernalia and paraphernalia used in the manufacturing of drugs. The street value of the drugs seized is $160,000.

Deputies made numerous undercover drug buys from the suspects at the McMillan Avenue location and through that investigation, they found out about Pollock alleged operation on St. John's Court.

Brown, 23, was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $300,000 bond and is facing 38 charges, including felony counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use, storage or sale of a controlled substance. Among his other charges are selling or delivering cocaine, trafficking in cocaine and manufacturing/selling/distributing/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

McNair, 23, was jailed on a $202,200 bond and is facing 23 charges, including manufacturing/selling/distributing/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and felony counts of possession of marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use, storage or sale of a controlled substance. Among his other charges are manufacturing cocaine and conspiracy to deliver cocaine.

Lord, 24, was jailed on a $75,000 bond and is facing nine charges, including manufacturing cocaine and felony counts of possession of marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use, storage or sale of a controlled substance. Among his other charges are manufacturing/selling/distributing/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and conspiracy to deliver cocaine.

Charges for Howard and Pollock were not available.

