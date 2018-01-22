MISSING: Riegelwood woman last seen Saturday afternoon

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a woman who went missing over the weekend.

According to officials, Greta Erin Graham, 46, of Riegelwood, was last seen by family members around 1 p.m. Saturday in the East Arcadia community of Bladen County.

Graham told her family she was going to the bank and never returned.

She is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds with shoulder-length black hair.

She's was driving a black 2007 BMW 350i with NC tag BCX-8849.

Graham could possibly be staying in the Wilmington area, according to officials.

Graham's family told deputies that they're concerned about her mental well-being based on her behavior the last two weeks.

If you have any information Graham's whereabouts, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.