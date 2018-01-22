BBB warns customers about Wilmington-based online retailer

The Better Business Bureau is warning customer about a Wilmington-based online retailer that sells BBQ smokers.

BBB officials allege that Caddy Shack Custom BBQ Pits & Smokers doesn't inform customers of accurate shipping timeframes nor are their products ever delivered.

Complaints from customers also stated that when ordering the smokers, payment is required in advance. Customers have lost at least $1,600 each, according to officials.

Phone calls and emails go unanswered or if responded to, customers are only told of a future delivery date of the product, officials said.

BBB officials went on to say:

Caddy Shack Custom BBQ Pits & Smokers has a pattern of complaints concerning the product never being delivered, unresponsive customer service, and lack of communication about refunds. As of January 11, 2018, Caddy Shack has three closed complaints and all are unanswered. These complaints were all filed between October 16, 2017 and December 4, 2017. BBB has attempted to contact Caddy Shack via email and U.S. mail to try to notify the company of these issues and in hopes of a resolution for these customers. When BBB sent a letter in the mail to Caddy Shack, the address came back as returned/undeliverable. As of January 11, 2018, BBB did not receive a response.

The BBB wants customers to know their rights while shopping online. Federal law states that orders made by mail, phone or online be shipped by the date promised or, if no delivery time was set, within 30 days. If the products aren't shipped on time, the shopper can cancel and demand a refund.

