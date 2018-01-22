Deputies search for New Hanover Co. man missing since Christmas Day

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing since Christmas Day.

According to officials, Michael Wayne Doster, 51, was last seen at the New Hanover County Detention Center on Juvenile Center Road.

He is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has the name "Michael" tattooed on one arm and the name "Theresa" on the other arm.

He was last seen wearing cargo style pants and a blue jacket.

Anyone who has information on Doster's whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4200.

