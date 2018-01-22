Wheels in motion for county to buy part of Echo Farms

The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.More >>
Grassfires west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area have closed down parts of I-20.More >>
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirms a 2-year-old girl died at Forrest General Hospital over the weekend due to complications from the flu. Benedict said the child is from Sumrall.More >>
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after a woman fell off the Carnival Triumph into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night.More >>
Democrats align with a plan to reopen the federal government Senate breaks filibuster.More >>
