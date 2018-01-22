Wheels in motion for county to buy part of Echo Farms

The area New Hanover County would like to purchase in Echo Farms. (Source: New Hanover County)

New Hanover County will approach the developer of Echo Farms to propose purchasing 18 acres of land. (Source: WECT)

New Hanover County Commissioners gave staff the go-ahead to approach the developer of Echo Farms and negotiate a purchase that would give the county new tennis courts and recreational facilities.

In a unanimous vote, commissioners affirmed their commitment to preserve green space at the former golf course. If the purchase goes through, the county will take over 18 acres of land, including clay tennis courts, the tennis clubhouse and swimming pool. The piece of land would be free and open to the public.

"We need to preserve as much public space as we can to provide those areas for our kids to run and play," Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.

Barfield pushed for the county to buy Echo Farms Golf Course and Country Club in April 2016. While that proposal may be out of reach, Barfield said this morning's unanimous decision is still a victory in his eyes.

"Putting a face and the right amenities in those places to keep people coming to our community is what's important," Barfield added. "I wish the entire property, we could maintain it as a golf course, the [financial] numbers just didn't work.

