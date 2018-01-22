Partnership with YMCA to run city pools appears to be going swimmingly

To use a water-based metaphor, the city of Wilmington looks to be keeping its head above water nearly two years in to a partnership with the YMCA to run city pools. The progress so far has some city leaders considering a three year extension on the project.

In 2016, the city entered into a deal with the YMCA to take over operations of the pools. In 2017, the city paid the YMCA $105,477 to handle the three locations. Under the agreement, the city would get 50% of the excess revenue after expenses. That brought in $23,041, according to officials, which resulted in a net expense to the city of $82,436.

When the city was in charge of its pools, the average cost to run the facilities was about $100,000 and average expense was $17,565, according to Amy Beatty, Community Services Director for the city of Wilmington. That resulted in a net expense of $82,435, virtually the same amount it spent last year under the new partnership.

The big difference there is that the city was able to direct its resources elsewhere, with an effort to expand youth athletic programs. The YMCA also expanded swim hours and programming at the pools, which led to a more than 40% increase in usage from 2016 to 2017.

Based on the initial results, Beatty is recommending council consider a new three year agreement with the YMCA soon, along with a three year option.

