Commissioners recognize owner of Bitty and Beau's for winning CNN Hero of the Year

The owner of Bitty and Beau's Coffee Shop was recognized Monday morning at the New Hanover County Commissioners meeting for winning the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year Award.

Amy Wright and several of her employees stood with smiles as commissioners celebrated their accomplishments.

Amy Wright, owner of Bitty and Beau's Coffee Shop, recognized for her 2017 @CNN Hero of the Year award. Wright several other employees with her @wectnews pic.twitter.com/nkxbRDeIo3 — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) January 22, 2018

"People with disabilities have been in the shadows too long," Wright said in her acceptance speech in December. "But no more."

Wright started Bitty and Beau's in 2016. The coffee shop is named after her son Beau and her daughter Bitty, both who have Down syndrome. The shop employees around 40 people with disabilities.

Wright and 10 others were showcased on a prime-time special, CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, which recognizes how ordinary people set out to do extraordinary things and change the lives of others.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.