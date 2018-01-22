Man charged with breaking into home, setting it on fire

A Fair Bluff man is accused of setting a home on fire last month.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Rodney Crayshawn Gore, 23, has been arrested in connection to a house fire in the 100 block of Lester Watts Road in Tabor City on Dec. 13.

Surveillance cameras show Gore breaking into the house before setting it on fire, Tatum said.

Gore has been charged with second-degree arson, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.

