City council gets update from NCDOT on upcoming intersection projects

Staff members with the NC Department of Transportation gave the Wilmington City Council an update on numerous projects planned for the area in the coming years.

In an effort to help alleviate traffic woes in the city, several intersections will become interchanges over the next decade.

The two projects closest to becoming a reality are on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The MLK Parkway-Kerr Avenue project is expected to be put out for bid to in late 2019 with the intersection of MLK Parkway-Eastwood Road-Market Street to follow in 2020.

Work on the busiest intersection in town, the one at Oleander Dr. and College Road, is further down the road. But conceptual designs are under way and NCDOT officials hope to have alternatives ready to present this spring or summer.

"This is where everything chokes down in Wilmington," said Chad Kimes, Deputy Division Engineer with the NCDOT. "It's is the highest volume of traffic we have. So anything we do, we can't stress enough, there will be impacts. There will probably be several alternatives to this intersections to minimized those impacts. It will be a lot of work. It will be a lot of public input. It will be a lot of city input on this intersection.

"We're going to try to exhaust everything we know of to try to fix this intersection."

Here are the anticipated dates for the projects discussed Monday:

MLK Jr. Parkway/Eastwood and Market Street

Converts at-grade intersection to interchange

Public meeting held in Dec. 2017

Current Right of Way date: Oct. 2018

Current Let date: Feb. 2020

Current estimated cost: $38-41 million

MLK Jr. Parkway and Kerr Avenue

Converts at-grade intersection to interchange

Current Right of Way date: May 2018

Current Let date: Dec. 2019

Current estimated cost: $23.3 million

Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff

Converts at-grade intersection to interchange

Eight functional designs were evaluated

Public meeting held Aug. 2017

Current Right of Way date: FY2020

Current Let date: Sept. 2021

Current estimated cost: $25.8 million

MLK Jr. Parkway and College Road

Converts at-grade intersection to interchange

Conceptual design is ongoing with alternatives to be evaluated this spring/summer

Current Right of Way date: Oct. 2021

Current Let date: June 2024

Current estimated cost: $25.6 million

College Road and Oleander Drive

Converts at-grade intersection to interchange

Conceptual design is ongoing with alternatives to be evaluated this spring/summer

Current Right of Way date: Oct. 2021

Current Let date: June 2024

Current estimated cost: $55 million

College Road and Carolina Beach Road

Widens existing roadway and constructs flyovers at US 421 and NC 132

Conceptual design is ongoing with alternatives to be evaluated this spring/summer

Current Right of Way date: Oct. 2021

Current Let date: June 2024

Current estimated cost: $25 million

