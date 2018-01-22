What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Catfish Strips
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Dinner Roll
Cucumber Cup
Broccoli & Carrots
Pineapple Tidbits
Brunswick County
Corndog
Chicken Nuggets
Potato Roasters
Peas & Carrots
Pears
Columbus County
Pizza
Chicken salad Sandwich
Peaches
Marinara Sauce
Side Salad
Milk
Duplin County
Teacher Workday
New Hanover County
Teacher Workday
Pender County
Cheese Pizza
Cheeseburger
Italian Salad
Roll
Steamed Broccoli
Cucumber Slices
Side Salad
Banana
Diced Pears
Orange Juice
Gourmet Cheese Toast
Smart Pizza
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Tater Tots
Cucumber Dippers
Diced Peaches
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.