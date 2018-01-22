What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Manager’s Choice

Brunswick County

Orange Chicken w/Rice

Cheeseburger

Mixed Vegetables

Cheesy Broccoli

Fruit Explosion

Columbus County

Country Style Steak/Gravy

Sliced Ham

Mixed Fruit

Broccoli

Mashed Potatoes

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Teacher Workday

New Hanover County

Cheeseburger

Tangerine Chicken w/Rice

Glazed Carrots

French Fries

Garden Salad

Mandarin Oranges

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Mini Corndogs

Turkey & Cheese Salad

Roll

Seasoned Green Peas

Fresh Celery Sticks

Whole Apple

Diced Peaches

Grape Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Meatball Sub

BBQ Pork/Bun

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Glazed Carrots

Broccoli Dippers

Fruit Pearls

Powered by Frankly