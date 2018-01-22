What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Manager’s Choice
Brunswick County
Orange Chicken w/Rice
Cheeseburger
Mixed Vegetables
Cheesy Broccoli
Fruit Explosion
Columbus County
Country Style Steak/Gravy
Sliced Ham
Mixed Fruit
Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Teacher Workday
New Hanover County
Cheeseburger
Tangerine Chicken w/Rice
Glazed Carrots
French Fries
Garden Salad
Mandarin Oranges
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Mini Corndogs
Turkey & Cheese Salad
Roll
Seasoned Green Peas
Fresh Celery Sticks
Whole Apple
Diced Peaches
Grape Juice
Meatball Sub
BBQ Pork/Bun
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Glazed Carrots
Broccoli Dippers
Fruit Pearls
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.