Britt's Donuts named 'Best in State' by publication

What was once a local secret is now national news...again.

Britt's Donut Shop in Carolina Beach has been tabbed as the best in North Carolina by website The Daily Meal. The digital publication recently picked the best doughnuts in each of the 50 states.

"their famous glazed doughnut is nothing short of perfection: soft, gooey, buttery, and so delicious that you’ll be talking about it until you can visit again."

While the ranking may have you thinking of making a run to the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, keep in mind Britt's is only open from May-September.

