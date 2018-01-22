UNCW graduate admits to making online terror threat

A UNCW graduate has admitted to making an online terror threat against non-Muslims in February 2017.

Garrett Asher Grimsley, of Cary, pleaded guilty on Aug. 17, 2017 to transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure a person according to court records. Earlier this month, he was given credit for time served in custody and was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

In a Feb. 19, 2017 public message on a messaging app, Grimsley stated “don’t go to Cary tomorrow.” Then, in a private message with a cooperating witness, Garrett used a derogatory term for non-Muslims, who he said “have spit in our faces and trampled our rights,” according to court documents.

“Say your dua (prayers), sleep, and watch the news tomorrow. It will only be the beginning, insha’Allah (God willing),” Garrett continued.

In a raid of his Cary apartment, federal agents seized an AK-47 with a collapsible stock, four 30-round magazines, and approximately 340 rounds of 7.62-millimeter ammunition from his home, according to court documents.

Grimsley was reportedly in the process of encrypting and deleting information from his computer when authorities arrived at his apartment, but investigators found that he had recently run Google searches of recent terror attacks, according to WRAL.

A federal judge also ordered Grimsley, who graduated from UNCW in July 2016, pay a fine of $1,000 and a special assessment fee of $100.

