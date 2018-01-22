Tony Silvagni, Team USA win gold in China

In the final, Silvagni, along with Rachael Tilly, Tory Gilkerson and Kevin Skvarna combined for a nearly perfect score of 9.67. (Source: Sean Evans | ISA Aloha Cup)

Carolina Beach native Tony Silvagni, along with three other members of Team USA, won gold at the 2018 ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship at Riyue Bay in Hainan, China. (Source: Tim Hain | ISA Aloha Cup)

A Wilmington surfer has struck gold in China.

Carolina Beach native Tony Silvagni, along with three other members of Team USA, won gold at the 2018 ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship at Riyue Bay in Hainan, China.

Silvagni won both of his heats leading up to Monday's medal round.

In the final, Silvagni, along with Rachael Tilly, Tory Gilkerson and Kevin Skvarna combined for a nearly perfect score of 9.67.

Along with winning the ISA Aloha Cup, Team USA is making a run at the overall team gold medal. All four surfers remain in the competition battling with Australia through three days of the event.

Competition is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, although conditions are forecast to be much better on Wednesday and Thursday which could cancel Tuesday's action.

Silvagni recently stopped by the WECT Digital Studio for a 1-on-1 With Jon Evans podcast. Click here to check it out.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.