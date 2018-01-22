Public hearing scheduled for Hampstead bypass

Pender County will hold a public drop-in session to present more information on the Hampstead Bypass project on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Pender County will hold a public drop-in session to present more information on the Hampstead Bypass project on Tuesday.

The meeting will include current project timelines, designs, and funding for the Hampstead Bypass and allow people to leave comments.

Kyle Breuer, Planning Director for Pender County, said the project is important for the future growth in Pender County.

The plans for the bypass have already been accelerated by five years, and the NC DOT hopes to open the highway by 2025.

The session will be held at the Pender County Hampstead Annex off U.S. 17 at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

