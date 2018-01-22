What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Beef Rotini Lasagna

Chicken Wings

Breadstick

Garlic Bread

Green Beans

Cucumber Cup

Applesauce Cups

Brunswick County

Beef or Chicken Tacos

Pinto Beans

Corn

Taco Toppings

Pineapple

Columbus County

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

Peaches

Baked Beans

Oven Fries

Milk

Duplin County

Vegetable Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Strawberry Cup

New Hanover County

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Chicken Tenders

Roll

Veggie Sticks

California Vegetables

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Nuggets

Roll

Ham & Cheese Salad

Kickin’ Pintos

Baby Carrots

Whole Apple

Raisins

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

 Manager’s Choice

Powered by Frankly