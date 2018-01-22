What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Beef Rotini Lasagna
Chicken Wings
Breadstick
Garlic Bread
Green Beans
Cucumber Cup
Applesauce Cups
Brunswick County
Beef or Chicken Tacos
Pinto Beans
Corn
Taco Toppings
Pineapple
Columbus County
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Peaches
Baked Beans
Oven Fries
Milk
Duplin County
Vegetable Soup
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Strawberry Cup
New Hanover County
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Chicken Tenders
Roll
Veggie Sticks
California Vegetables
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Nuggets
Roll
Ham & Cheese Salad
Baby Carrots
Whole Apple
Raisins
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Manager’s Choice
