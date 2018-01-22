CHECK YOUR TICKETS! Lottery ticket worth more than $200,000 sold in Wilmington

A lottery ticket worth more than $200,000 was sold in Wilmington. (Source: North Carolina Education Lottery)

According to a tweet from the North Carolina Education Lottery on Saturday, a Cash5 ticket matching all five numbers was sold at a HanDee Hugos on Carolina Beach Road.

The ticket won the grand prize of $225,612.

The winning numbers were 2, 5, 6, 13, 41.

We've got a #Cash5 #WinnerAlert! A player matched all 5 numbers to win the grand prize of $225,612. The lucky ticket was sold at the @HanDeeHugos on Carolina Beach Rd. in #Wilmington. Check your tickets folks! pic.twitter.com/pf46TYGJpR — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) January 21, 2018

