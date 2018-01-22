CHECK YOUR TICKETS! Lottery ticket worth more than $200,000 sold - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

CHECK YOUR TICKETS! Lottery ticket worth more than $200,000 sold in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A lottery ticket worth more than $200,000 was sold in Wilmington.

According to a tweet from the North Carolina Education Lottery on Saturday, a Cash5 ticket matching all five numbers was sold at a HanDee Hugos on Carolina Beach Road.

The ticket won the grand prize of $225,612.

The winning numbers were 2, 5, 6, 13, 41.

