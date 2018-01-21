Woman launches women support group, sells 'Brilliant Beautiful Women' shirts at women's march

One woman used Saturday’s women's march in downtown Wilmington to spread her message of empowering women, like a lot of others who went.



Arrial Gore, however, went a step further, starting a support group in October for women called Brilliant Beautiful Women, complete with T-shirts she custom made. Gore sold the shirts at the march.

"It doesn't matter what race size color or religion you are. We are all brilliant and beautiful in our own way. Most of the women were like, wow, that's a great idea. That's a great shirt. I can see all of us coming together just from looking at your shirt, so that made me feel kind of good. People can actually see past the words. They can actually see the big picture that I'm trying to get out there,” Gore said.

Gore said she sold all 20 shirts she brought to the march. They cost $20, and $5 from each sale go to the Lupus Foundation of America.



Gore's mom has Lupus, and she said she wanted to do something to support her and build women up.

"I just want to say it's more like empowerment … maybe if they just see my shirt it might just make their day. If there's somebody out there who she wants to bring us all together instead of how the world is now divided,” Gore said.

