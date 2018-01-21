North Carolina Azalea Festival hosts Chef's Showcase

The North Carolina Azalea festival isn’t for another few months, but the festivities got started Sunday with the Chef’s Showcase. (Source: WECT)

Chefs in the area prepared a five-course meal for guests, paired with wine.

Chefs included Vivian Howards, Keith Rhodes, William Roberts and One Belle Bakery prepared the desserts.

The Festival’s president, Justin Wolfe, the event sold out.

He said it’s the first year for the Chef Showcase, and festival organizers wanted to re-brand things.

“This is a daytime event. We wanted to do a lunch, and normally, in the past, we’ve just had a band and music and that kind of entertainment, and this is something that is totally different. We’re targeting a different audience people that are foodies and want to be here so I think this is a nice change,” Wolfe said.

“We wanted to do something a little bit different, and the food event is the perfect thing that people are really excited about,” Wolfe said.

The Festival’s next event is the scholarship pageant on March third where they’ll crown the Azalea Festival Princess.

