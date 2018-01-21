Crisp Paces Seahawks in Loss to JMU

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Sophomore guard Moriah Crisp scored a game-high 16 points, but it was not enough as UNCW dropped a 63-48 decision against James Madison in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action at Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.



The CAA-leading Dukes improved to 11-7 overall and 7-0 in the CAA after winning their eighth consecutive game. UNCW, meanwhile, falls to 7-12 on the season and 0-8 against league foes.



Crisp, who scored in double figures for the third time this season, made 7-of-11 shots from the floor, including a 2-for-4 effort from three-point range, while adding three assists and three rebounds.



Sophomore guard Timber Tate added 14 points with a 5-for-12 effort from the field, including a 3-of-7 showing from long range, while grabbing six rebounds.



James Madison was led by the sophomore trio of Lexie Barrier, Kamiah Smalls and Devon Merritt, which combined to score 36 points. Barrier paced the Dukes with 14 points while Smalls, the CAA's second-leading scorer, added 12 points to go with 10 markers from Merritt.



Key Moment: James Madison overcame a 15-12 deficit in the opening minutes of the second quarter by going on a 17-4 run, giving the Dukes a 29-19 advantage at the intermission. Six different players scored during the run for JMU, including four points each from redshirt sophomore center Kayla Cooper-Williams and junior guard Logan Reynolds.



Up Next: UNCW embarks on a three-game road swing on Sunday, Jan. 28, with a rematch against Delaware at the Bob Carpenter Center at 1 p.m.