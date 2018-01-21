One victim taken to the hospital after shooting at Houston Moore - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

BREAKING

One victim taken to the hospital after shooting at Houston Moore Terrace Sunday

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Houston Moore Terrace Sunday afternoon.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Houston Moore Terrace Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with WPD, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at the 1500 block of the Houston Moore Terrace complex.

WPD said one male victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

Officials are on the scene now.

