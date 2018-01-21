One victim taken to the hospital after shooting at Houston Moore Terrace Sunday

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Houston Moore Terrace Sunday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Houston Moore Terrace Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with WPD, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at the 1500 block of the Houston Moore Terrace complex.

WPD said one male victim was shot and taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

WPD investigating a shooting that happened minutes ago in Houston Moore. One male shot. Non-serious injuries. Use Text-a-Tip. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) January 21, 2018

Officials are on the scene now.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as we learn more.

Check this story later for more details.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.