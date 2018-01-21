Woman arrested in deadly Lumberton shooting - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Woman arrested in deadly Lumberton shooting

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on East 9th Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday. (Source: Lumberton Police) Authorities say officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on East 9th Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday. (Source: Lumberton Police)
LUMBERTON, NC (WNCN) -

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on East 9th Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 41-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bryant.

Authorities say Bryant died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

While on the scene, officers arrested and charged 46-year-old Angela Simone Irons with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Irons remains in custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department.

Powered by Frankly