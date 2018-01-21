Woman arrested in deadly Lumberton shooting

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on East 9th Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday. (Source: Lumberton Police)

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on East 9th Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 41-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bryant.

Authorities say Bryant died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

While on the scene, officers arrested and charged 46-year-old Angela Simone Irons with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Irons remains in custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department.