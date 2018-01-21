What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Mandarin Chicken
Egg Roll
Turkey Club Sandwich
Brown Rice
Broccoli Spears
Seasoned Carrots
Fresh Fruit
Brunswick County
Grilled Cheese
Chili
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Beans
Applesauce
Columbus County
Cheeseburger
Chicken Nuggets
Pears
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Beans
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
BBQ Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Pear Cup
Fresh Apple Wedges
New Hanover County
Pork BBQ w/Hushpuppies
Chicken Nuggets
Rice & Gravy
Coleslaw
Baked Potato
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
No School
Teacher Workday
Whiteville City Schools
Corndog Nuggets
Chicken Filet on Bun
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Pinto Beans
Sliced Tomatoes
Pineapple Tidbits
