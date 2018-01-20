WPD searching for suspect in Family Dollar armed robbery

Surveillance video from the Family Dollar on Market Street captures the image of the armed robbery suspect. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a store with a semi-automatic handgun and got away with cash Sunday night.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, a man with a gun walked into the Family Dollar on Market Street around 7:30 p.m. and made the cashier hand over an undisclosed amount of money.

A WPD spokesperson said the suspect is in his early twenties and is around 5-foot-6. He has dark brown hair and heavy acne.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to send information to Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.