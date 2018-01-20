Man wanted in Wilmington Family Dollar armed robbery arrested in Brunswick County

Surveillance video from the Family Dollar on Market Street captures the image of the armed robbery suspect. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

A man wanted in connection with two robbery incidents in New Hanover and Brunswick counties over the weekend was arrested by Brunswick County deputies Saturday night.

Joshua Aaron Lynch, 23, of Bolivia, is currently charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony probation violation. He's expected to be transferred to Wilmington to face additional charges.

According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, Lynch, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, walked into the Family Dollar on Market Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and made the cashier hand over an undisclosed amount of money.

About two hours later, Lynch allegedly tried to rob the Dollar General at 1745 Southport-Supply Road in Bolivia, according to an incident report from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office. Arrest warrants state that Lynch "threatened to use a dangerous weapon by holding his hand in his pocket as to display some sort of weapon" towards one of the store employees.

Lynch was arrested following a traffic stop at the intersection of US 17 and Stone Chimney Road in Supply, according to officials with the sheriff's office.

He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $550,000 bond.

