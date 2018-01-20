Seminar teaches churches how to react to active shooters

More than 300 people gathered at Union Missionary Baptist Church to hear from law enforcement about personal protection. (SOURCE: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department hosted a Church Security Seminar to teach worshipers how to protect themselves.

"We are going to up staff our security, and we're going to do extra training," said Charles Flowers, Associate Pastor at Union Missionary Baptist Church. "We're going to be extra aware with the greeters and the welcome ushers and the people that are out front. They're going to be aware of what's going on and who is coming into our churches."

Law enforcement taught the mantra "Run, Hide, Fight" for how to respond to an active shooter.

More than 100 different churches were represented at the event, according to Linda Thompson, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department.

