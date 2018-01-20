Maye, Pinson help No. 15 UNC beat Georgia Tech 80-66

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Luke Maye had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 15 North Carolina beat Georgia Tech 80-66 on Saturday.



Theo Pinson added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Joel Berry II and Cameron Johnson finished with 16 points apiece to help the Tar Heels (16-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).



They shot 42 percent and dominated the glass, building a 46-25 rebounding advantage and scoring 26 second-chance points to Georgia Tech's four.



Jose Alvarado scored 17 points and hit four 3-pointers, including one that pulled the Yellow Jackets to 70-62 with about 3½ minutes left. But he fouled Berry on the Tar Heels' ensuing possession - and then stepped over him, earning a technical foul with 3:21 to play.



Berry hit three of the four free throws he was awarded to put North Carolina's lead into double figures to stay. The Tar Heels were 19 of 24 from the line, while Georgia Tech was just 3 of 6.



Josh Okogie led Georgia Tech (10-9, 3-3) with 18 points, while Ben Lammers and Abdoulaye Gueye each had 12. The Yellow Jackets were just 5 of 18 from 3-point range.



BIG PICTURE



Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets had won four in a row before this two-game run against top-15 opponents. After suffocating against No. 2 Virginia's ACC-best defense, Georgia Tech couldn't keep up with North Carolina's fast-paced offense, which averages nearly 83 points - especially after one stretch in which it had two field goals in 10-plus minutes.



North Carolina: The Tar Heels' winning streak remains intact, but Berry had a rough day until his free-throw bonanza all but iced it. The most outstanding player at the Final Four finished just 3 of 17 from the field and was just 1 of 8 from long range.



UP NEXT



Georgia Tech: Visits Florida State on Wednesday night.



North Carolina: Plays at Virginia Tech on Monday night.



