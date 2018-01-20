Virtual reality in Wilmington Walmarts help smokers kick the habit

A "virtual reality experience" encouraged people who smoke to quit. Navigate to a web video, assemble the virtual reality glasses, and people could immerse themselves into a smoking cessation adventure. (SOURCE: WECT)

Walmarts in Wilmington hosted a wellness event on Saturday to help shoppers get basic health screenings, include blood pressure checks, blood glucose monitoring, BMI evaluation, and vision tests.

But the most unique tool was a "virtual reality experience," which encouraged people who smoke to quit. Navigate to a web video, assemble the virtual reality glasses, and people could immerse themselves into a smoking cessation adventure.

"The beginning of it is the roller coaster ride, kind of makes you dizzy, and takes you through some things a person would be missing out on if maybe they continued to smoke, because it does have serious health care consequences," said Matthew Cartrette, Walmart Pharmacy Manager at the health screening tables.

While the virtual reality video is not supported by peer-reviewed evidence and does not offer any therapeutic benefit in of itself, it did contain product recommendations for smokers who wish to quit.

