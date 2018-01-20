Missing Brunswick County man has been located - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Missing Brunswick County man has been located

Steven Mohundro (Source: BCSO) Steven Mohundro (Source: BCSO)
WINNABOW, NC (WECT) -

A missing man has been located and is safe, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Steven Mohundro had last  been seen Friday night around 8 p.m. on Gooseberry Lane in Winnabow.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly