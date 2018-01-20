MISSING: BCSO asking for public's help in locating missing man

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Steven Mohundro was last seen Friday night around 8 p.m. on Gooseberry Lane in Winnabow.

He was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans/carpenter jeans.

He was driving a black Mazda CX-7 with the license place BAL-9013.

Mohundro is 44 years old. He is 5'10" with brownish gray hair, a goatee and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Mohundro's whereabouts should contact Det. Hester at 910-713-8360 or call 911.

