Surfrider holds annual Dune Restoration Day

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) -

The Surfrider organization held their annual Dune Restoration Day Saturday morning in Carolina Beach.

The town of Carolina Beach collected and staged 100 Christmas trees, which Surfrider volunteers planted in the dunes to help rebuild them.

The organization says this yearly project helps to rebuild natural habitat, protect ocean front property and divert the old trees from the landfill.

