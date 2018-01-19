High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
New Hanover 65, Topsail 49 F
Cape Fear Academy 47, Parrott Academy 12 F
Wilmington Christian 56, Thomas Academy 17 F
Coastal Christian 35, Fayetteville Academy 31 F(OT)
Laney 49, West Brunswick 29 F
Hoggard 56, North Brunswick 10 F
Ashley 58, South Brunswick 37 F
East Bladen 48, Red Springs 32 F
Pender 52, Lejuene 27 F
Whiteville 46, South Robeson 24 F
Richlands 62, Trask 29 F
East Columbus 57, West Bladen 42 F
West Columbus 43, South Columbus 36 F
Boys
New Hanover 66, Topsail 42 F
Cape Fear Academy 65, Parrott Academy 49 F
Coastal Christian 71, Fayetteville Academy 54 F
Trask 66, Richlands 54 F
South Brunswick 53, Ashley 48 F
Laney 65, West Brunswick 60 F
Hoggard 54, North Brunswick 42 F
South Robeson 73, Whiteville 62 F
Red Springs 55, East Bladen 53 F
West Bladen 75, East Columbus 73 F(OT)
West Columbus 52, South Columbus 53 F
