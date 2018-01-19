Delaware downs UNCW women by 33

Delaware’s Nicole Enabosi scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Blue Hens beat the UNCW women’s basketball team 82-49 in Trask Coliseum on Friday.

Enabosi, the Colonial Athletic Association scoring and rebounding leader, recorded her 13th double-double of the season.

Delaware (12-5, 5-1 CAA) has won eight of their last nine games.

For UNCW (7-11, 0-7 CAA), senior guard Madison Raque led the way with 13 points. Sophomore Lacey Suggs chipped in 12 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

The Seahawks return to the court Sunday when they host James Madison in Trask at 2 p.m.



