Pender Co. EMS conducts annual search and rescue training

Pender County Emergency Medical Services is conducting large-scale search and rescue training through Sunday. First responders from around the state, including EMS, fire, and law-enforcement personnel, are participating in their annual Swamp Stomp training.

The search training covers hundreds of thousands of acres in Pender County. The search for the "missing" began Thursday, and tracking teams will work through the weekend looking for them.

"We actually have people in the woods," Pender County EMS Director Tom Collins said. "They're trained, but they're lost at the moment so we're gonna find them."

Searches include the use of SABLE (Southeastern Airborne Law Enforcement), drone, foot, and dog searches.

Josh Rea is a main tracker with Chocowinity EMS and says the hardest part is waiting to start the search.

"The hurry up and wait," Rea said. "Standing around waiting to go out. I can't stand to sit still. I want to be out there in the woods."

The exercises allow many agencies to network and learn the strengths of other counties. Agencies are able to pair veteran trackers with less experienced personnel to ensure all receive a high level of training.

