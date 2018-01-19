Man who fled scene of assault on a female arrested, jailed

A man who fled New Hanover County after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend was arrested and jailed Friday.

Bradley Wayne Barefoot, 28, is in the New Hanover County Jail on a $100,000 bond and is facing several assault charges for an incident that occurred Wednesday.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with NHC Sheriff's Office, Barefoot beat up and choked his girlfriend, who managed to eventually get away from the beating.

Barefoot fled to Johnston County, where authorities apprehended him after a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was transported back to New Hanover County on Friday and booked into jail.

His charges are:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Assualt by strangulation

Assault inflicting serious injury

Assault on a female

Communicating threats

Interfere with emergency communication

