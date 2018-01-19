Family searching for hit and run suspect after victim's car left in a ditch

A 16-year-old says she's thankful to walk away from an accident that left her stranded in a ditch off of Masonboro Loop Road. (Source: Broden Askew)

A 16-year-old says she's thankful to walk away from an accident that left her stranded in a ditch off of Masonboro Loop Road. Julianna Askew said she was pulling out of her neighborhood on Wednesday night, when a car hit her from behind.

Askew's car rolled over, and she was forced to climb out the back windshield to get out. She said that when she was able to get out of the car, the other driver was nowhere to be found.

“What goes through someone’s mind to do that to someone and not even think twice about staying to see if they’re at least okay, or if someone is hurt? I can't wrap my my mind about that he drove off," she said.

Askew was able to walk away from the accident with minor injuries, and said that she's thankful that things weren't worse.

“My neck is still a bit sore right now, but I’m I have some bruises on my legs and then I have some bruises on my shins and on my back a little bit but other than that I’m completely fine,” she said.

Askew and her family are asking anyone who may have seen the accident to report what they saw. Wilmington Police are investigating, but say that no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.