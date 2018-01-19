New Jersey man wanted for four Wilmington robberies arrested

A man suspected of robbing several Wilmington businesses was arrested Friday by the US Marshals Task Force.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Hector Andrew Hernandez, 25, of Plainfield, N.J., is being held in the New Hanover County Jail on a $500,000 bond on robbery and firearm charges.

Hernandez is suspected of the following robberies:

Nov. 26, 2017 – Robbery with a dangerous weapon at Smoke Rings 1207 S. Kerr Ave.

Nov. 30, 2017 – Robbery with a dangerous weapon at Tienda La Vaquita 4338 Market St.

Dec. 13, 2017 – Robbery with a dangerous weapon at Golden Dragon 894 S. Kerr Ave.

Jan. 17, 2018 – Robbery with a dangerous weapon at Subway 4414 Market St.

He is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.