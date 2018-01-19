New Hanover, Pender representatives headed to Special Olympics U - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

New Hanover, Pender representatives headed to Special Olympics USA Games

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

Fourteen athletes, coaches and unified partners will represent New Hanover and Pender counties at the Special Olympics USA Games in July.

Based on their performances in state competition, athletes, coaches and delegates from 23 North Carolina counties qualified for the Games, which will be held July 1-6 in Seattle.   

The 13 New Hanover representatives are:

ATHLETES
Austin Comfort
Andro Keck
Daquan Locke
Ryan Meehling
Natalie Robins

COACHES
Sue Combs
Cori Dixon
Kera Koenig
Scott Levine

UNIFIED PARTNERS
Cat Neblett
Alex Bleuzen
Savannah Brinkley
Laura Shively

Athlete Randy Talbot is Pender County's representative.

