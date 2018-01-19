New Hanover, Pender representatives headed to Special Olympics USA Games

Fourteen athletes, coaches and unified partners will represent New Hanover and Pender counties at the Special Olympics USA Games in July.

Based on their performances in state competition, athletes, coaches and delegates from 23 North Carolina counties qualified for the Games, which will be held July 1-6 in Seattle.

The 13 New Hanover representatives are:

ATHLETES

Austin Comfort

Andro Keck

Daquan Locke

Ryan Meehling

Natalie Robins

COACHES

Sue Combs

Cori Dixon

Kera Koenig

Scott Levine

UNIFIED PARTNERS

Cat Neblett

Alex Bleuzen

Savannah Brinkley

Laura Shively

Athlete Randy Talbot is Pender County's representative.

