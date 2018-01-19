Restaurant owner names dish for girl experiencing bullying

A local restaurant owner said when he heard about a little girl having a hard time at school, he wanted to find a way to brighten her day. (Source: WECT)

A local restaurant owner said when he heard about a little girl having a hard time at school, he wanted to find a way to brighten her day. James Smith, the owner of the Fork N Cork in downtown Wilmington, said he heard about a girl in our community who was experiencing bullying at her school.

Smith said he invited the girl and her family to design a special for the restaurant, and she jumped at the chance. He said she came up with the ideas, and that he just helped make it a reality.

Smith added that the girl took pictures with the kitchen staff, who gave her a bandana signed by employees. He said customers even asked if they could have her autograph.

"We had people giving her hugs as she was leaving yesterday. Someone chased her outside to get a picture," Smith said. "It's fun. I don't have kids myself, but I have a nephew and sometimes those things really make a difference."

