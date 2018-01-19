Yoga Village makes sure everyone can say 'Namaste'

Yoga Village brings yoga to schools and other places. (Source: Yoga Village)

You can get down, dog, at this year’s Yoga Ball.

Yoga Village is hosting its second annual Yoga Ball on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. at Saint Thomas Preservation Hall, located at 208 Dock St in Wilmington.

The Yoga Ball raises money for Yoga Village, a nonprofit that brings yoga to schools, health and human service providers and other community partners to build strength and resilience in all neighborhoods.

The evening features live music, hors d'oeuvres, refreshments and more.

To learn more and for tickets, click here.

