GLOW students compete in fast-paced cooking contest

It was a Top Chef style cooking showdown at GLOW Academy in Wilmington on Friday.

Seventh-grade girls were asked to cook a meal in 30 minutes as part of a final exam for their semester long cooking class. They had never prepared the recipe before.

The cooking class is a popular elective at GLOW. Last year's class progressed from making hummus on the first day to fresh ravioli from scratch by the end of the semester. The girls also learn critical knife skills, kitchen safety and kitchen management.

Chef Brian Dennis from the Country Club of Landfall, Chef Keith Rhodes from Catch, and Judy Girard, GLOW founder and former president of the Food Network, judged the students' meals after cooking was complete.

Teachers say this class doesn't just teach cooking skills, but life skills as well.

"The kids get to work with their hands," instructor Jahleese Ladson said. "Every time they come into the cooking elective, they get an opportunity to take ownership over the project they are working on and that leads them to try new things they may be skeptical about."

A key partner of this program is Nourish NC, which delivers the necessary ingredients for weekly lessons.

GLOW's next big event will be on Jan. 26 when Food Network star Guy Fieri hosts a gourmet breakfast at Landfall Country Club.

