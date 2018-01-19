NC Dept. of Labor investigating workplace death of Columbus County man

An investigation is underway into the death of a Columbus County man who died on the job this week.

Jason Tyson with the state Department of Labor said Friday afternoon that Kenneth Dewayne Soles, 37, died Monday around noon after falling through the roof of a building he was working on and suffering fatal injuries when he landed on a forklift.

Soles, who was working for McDuffie Home Improvements, fell 20-plus feet through the roof of Southeast Paint and Body Shop at 570 Chadbourn Highway in Chadbourn.

Tyson said the Department of Labor has started its investigation into Soles' death and that it could take six months for a full report to be finalized.

Soles' funeral service was held Thursday in Tabor City.

