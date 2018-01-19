4 accused of conspiring to sell cocaine to post inmate's bond

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has arrested four people they say conspired to sell cocaine to try and post the bond of one of the suspects.

Deron Dewitt Blanks, 30, of Clarkton, was arrested by Whiteville police on Dec. 14 in connection with a shooting outside the Saw Mill apartments. Blanks was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center under a $425,000 bond.

According to detectives with the Vice-Narcotics Unit, Blanks used the jail's telephone system to reach out to Stella Blanks George, 65, of Clarkton, Ashley Nicole Frink, 22, of Whiteville, and Richard A. Sutton, 48, of Whiteville, and instructed them to sell his cocaine stash to pay off the bond.

Blanks allegedly contacted them on ten different occasions.

On Jan. 5, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Burkhead Street in Whiteville on a vehicle owned by George, who is Blanks' mother. Detectives said Frink, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had approximately 27 grams of cocaine in her possession and was taken into custody.

Seven days later, detectives arrested the other suspects including Blanks who was still in custody at the Columbus County Detention Center.

Blanks was charged with 17 counts of felony conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine. His bond was increased to $635,000.

George was charged with 8 counts of felony conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine and one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for a controlled substance. She was given a $90,000 bond.

Frink was charged with 7 counts of felony conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine and one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. She was given a $35,000 bond.

Sutton was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine and was given a $10,000 bond.

